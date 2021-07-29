Eaton Vance Management Acquires 27,604 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,604 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 112,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.19. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

