Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT opened at $96.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.