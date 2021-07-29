Eaton Vance Management Has $4.16 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $62.85 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $64.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61.

