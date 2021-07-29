Eaton Vance Management Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Universal Display by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

OLED opened at $220.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.70. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

