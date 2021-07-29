Eaton Vance Management Has $5.95 Million Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of Novanta worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Novanta by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after purchasing an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,541 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.72 and a beta of 0.98. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.