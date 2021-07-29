Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 218.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Alteryx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alteryx by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.