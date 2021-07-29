Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233,936 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $104.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

