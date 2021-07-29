Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.0% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $153.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.22.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

