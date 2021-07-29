Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,290. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

