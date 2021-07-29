Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EVF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,290. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
