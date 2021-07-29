Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.30. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31.

About Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

