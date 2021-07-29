Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $539.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post sales of $539.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $549.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $518.20 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $483.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of EPC opened at $41.36 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

