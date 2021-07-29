Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 25,959 shares.The stock last traded at $126.84 and had previously closed at $126.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

