Employers (NYSE:EIG) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

EIG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 109,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Employers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Employers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Employers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Employers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Employers by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

