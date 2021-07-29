Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

ENB opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

