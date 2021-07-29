Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Hits $349,860.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $71.84 million and approximately $349,860.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00004152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00030710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00213473 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00030903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,265,283 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.