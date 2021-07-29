EnPro Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

EnPro Industries has increased its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:NPO opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $99.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

