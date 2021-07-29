Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend by 63.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.