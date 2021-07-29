EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues Earnings Results

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.760-$2.860 EPS.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

