EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 target price on EQT AB (publ) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

EQBBF opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82. EQT AB has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

