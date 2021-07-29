Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.

EQNR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,185. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

