Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PVAC. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $691.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

