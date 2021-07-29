Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ironSource Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ironSource in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IS. Citigroup started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

