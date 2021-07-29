Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $9.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $192.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.59. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

