Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GMBL. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ GMBL opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $188.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. Analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $6,197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.