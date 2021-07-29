ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

NASDAQ ESSA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,877. The firm has a market cap of $173.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.51. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, EVP Peter A. Gray purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $30,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

