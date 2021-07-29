essensys (LON:ESYS) Price Target Increased to GBX 345 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

essensys (LON:ESYS) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ESYS traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 292 ($3.81). 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. essensys has a 1-year low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 286.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.01 million and a P/E ratio of -104.29.

In other news, insider Mark Furness sold 2,219,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £6,325,754.55 ($8,264,638.82).

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

