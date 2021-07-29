Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Hits New 52-Week High at $334.73

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $334.73 and last traded at $334.73, with a volume of 1477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 45.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 85.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.