ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Position Boosted by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF makes up 3.3% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,325. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.