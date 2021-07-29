EUNO (EUNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.94 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. EUNO has a total market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $5,991.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 70.8% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.83 or 0.00986363 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,271,210,603 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,211,258 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

