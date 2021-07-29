Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

ETCMY remained flat at $$2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.