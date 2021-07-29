EvenCoin Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $56,577.07 and $125,356.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00271745 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000188 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001362 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.27 or 0.00760916 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

