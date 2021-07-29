Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 242.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Evogene alerts:

Shares of Evogene stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. 10,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,225. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 23.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.