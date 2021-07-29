Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.12.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Excellon Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.