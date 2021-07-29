EXMR FDN Reaches Market Capitalization of $142,391.21 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 146.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $142,391.21 and $77,154.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00070761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00753548 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005806 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.