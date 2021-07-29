Exosis 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $18,620.34 and $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exosis has traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,619.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,287.86 or 0.05774608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.43 or 0.01265631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.00346873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00122276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.68 or 0.00604950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00343757 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00264761 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

