eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $37.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64. eXp World has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.47 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $1,393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $626,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,783,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,156,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,000 shares of company stock worth $11,047,240 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in eXp World by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

