Experian (LON:EXPN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.74

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.74 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 3,157 ($41.25), with a volume of 420541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,122 ($40.79).

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,830 ($36.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £29.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,846.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Ruba Borno purchased 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total transaction of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

