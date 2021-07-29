EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,216 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $323.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

