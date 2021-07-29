F5 Networks’ (FFIV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at MKM Partners

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $204.10 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $229.00. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $202.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 87.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

