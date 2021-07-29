F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $192.62, but opened at $206.20. Zacks Investment Research now has a $215.00 price target on the stock. F5 Networks shares last traded at $206.47, with a volume of 24,733 shares changing hands.

According to Zacks, “F5 Networks is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, it is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The BIG-IP Cloud Edition is also expected to be a key growth driver. It is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FFIV. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

