F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $215.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “F5 Networks is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, it is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The BIG-IP Cloud Edition is also expected to be a key growth driver. It is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks stock opened at $202.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

