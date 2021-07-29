Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.4% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.35.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock valued at $807,269,557 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $12.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $360.86. The company had a trading volume of 837,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

