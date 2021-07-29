Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.85.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $373.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.35. Facebook has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.