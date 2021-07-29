Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $415.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $400.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $14.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock valued at $807,269,557 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

