Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $91,227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $92,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $527.46 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.53.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

