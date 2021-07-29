Farfetch Ltd Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.24) Per Share (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Farfetch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.23).

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of FTCH opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,417,000 after buying an additional 477,362 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after buying an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 97.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after buying an additional 2,559,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $251,804,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Farfetch by 15.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,196,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

