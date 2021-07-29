Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $703,986.63 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $703,986.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $733,265.32.

On Monday, July 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $788,505.41.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30.

FSLY opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.76. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 20.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 26.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.