Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.780-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $38.95. 151,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.42.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

