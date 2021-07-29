FedoraCoin Market Cap Reaches $3.00 Million (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $112,382.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00347128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

