Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Holdings Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 865.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,416,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,938. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

